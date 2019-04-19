Microsoft Surface Hub 2S Arrives in June

Finally Launching After a Year

Microsoft has finally announced an official launch date for their Surface Hub 2S, initially unveiled in May 2018. Come June 2019, it will be available for purchase. This is of course, a successor to their Surface Hub smart whiteboard, aimed for enterprise use.

Internally, the Surface Hub 2S has an Intel 8th Gen Core i5 processor with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 128GB SSD. As for the display, it is a 50-inch multi-touch screen with a 4K UHD resolution. More importantly, this is 60% thinner than the first version and is 40% lighter.

When it comes to software however, it will still use the same Windows 10 Teams OS as the original.

How Much is the Surface Hub 2S?

The new Microsoft Surface Hub 2S has starting MSRP of $8,999.99 USD and will be available in June 2019.

What is Next for the Microsoft Surface Hub?

In addition to the Surface Hub 2S launch in two months, Microsoft is also planning on a massive 85-inch version by 2020.

For next year however, Microsoft has the new cartridge upgrade for existing Surface Hub 2S. Essentially turning it into the Surface Hub 2X, while adding display rotation and grouping four Surface Hubs together.