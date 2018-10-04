Microsoft Unveils New Wireless, Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Wireless Audio Solution from Microsoft

Aside from announcing their new Surface 6 Pro and Surface Laptop 2, Microsoft is also announcing the new Surface headphones. This is a wireless audio solution with built-in noise-cancelling features.

Furthermore, to underscore just how serious Microsoft is with this product, the Surface headphones are designed and built completely in-house. In fact, it took three years of development, and is aiming to go head-to-head with Bose and Sony’s noise-cancelling headphones.

The Surface headphone weighs in a 290 grams, which is actually much heavier than the Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II at 234 grams. Although that additional weight is compensated with a very comfortable design and more features.

What Features Does the Surface Headphone Have?

Inside each ear cup is a 40mm low-distortion Free Edge drivers. The sound coming from these is adjustable on-the-fly via a companion smartphone app as well. On a single charge, users can expect 15 hours of Bluetooth use. However, there is also an optional 3.5mm wired mode which allows for up to 50 hours of playback before charging.

Near this 3.5mm port on the right ear cup is the USB-C cable port for charging, as well as the Bluetooth pairing button. There is also a ring on the right ear cup which adjusts volume. Meanwhile, a ring on the left adjusts the level of noise canceling (up to 13 levels).

Microsoft also worked on integrating eight microphones on the Surface headphone. This includes a pair of form-beaming microphones per ear cup. This allows for clear voice chat conversations as well as Cortana voice commands. There are no buttons necessary to press before issuing voice commands beyond simply saying “Hey, Cortana”.

How Much is the Microsoft Surface Headphone?

Microsoft is aiming for a US-only exclusive release in 2018 with a price tag of $350 USD.