Mid-Budget SteelSeries Gaming Setup Review

While I find a simple pleasure in reviewing a keyboard, a mouse, or a headset, it’s rare that I get the chance to enjoy the ecosystem of a brand. I may be testing a SteelSeries mouse one day, but it’ll be with my Roccat keyboard, and a Creative headset, etc. Well, today I have a trilogy of products from SteelSeries to entertain me. They come in the form of the Arctis 1 Wireless Multi-Format gaming headset, The APEX 3 Gaming Keyboard, and the Rival 3 Gaming mouse. All three of them are pretty well equipped, but they’re also fairly modest in price. All three will set you back around £170, which I think is pretty decent for three big-name brand peripherals. So, let’s dive in and see what you get for your money!

The headset is the most expensive part of the bundle, coming in at around £80. However, it seems perfect for the job, as it’s wireless, works on PC, Switch, Mobile and PlayStation 4. You’re paying a bit more, but you’re effectively getting the only set of headphones you’ll ever need for anything, so that’s a huge win. The keyboard is next, it’s not mechanical, but it’s a hybrid switch type, it’s designed to be durable, and still comes with some great features. The mouse is quite affordable by comparison at just £35, but the gaming mouse market has become so fine-tuned, it’s hard to find a bad one and I think this one will pair well with our chosen keyboard.

Features SteelSeries’ lossless 2.4 GHz wireless for ultra-low-latency wireless connectivity on PC and PS4

Take the same gaming-grade wireless on the go using the compact and portable USB-C dongle on your Nintendo Switch and Android phones

Detachable ClearCast noise-cancelling microphone with natural-sounding clarity, Discord certified

Same high-performance speaker drivers as the multi-award winning Arctis 7, creating the Arctis signature sound, revealing every detail

Steel-reinforced headband for an ideal fit and lasting durability

Hyper durable materials – Engineered with high-grade polymer for durability

60 million click mechanical switches – Guaranteed to feel crisp from the first click to the last

TrueMove core optical gaming sensor – True 1 to 1 tracking, 8,500 CPI, 300 IPS, 35G acceleration

Comfortable ergonomic construction – Ergonomically designed to provide comfort for intense gaming sessions

Ideal prism lighting – Redesigned lighting provides three zones of 16.8 million beautifully crisp colours

On-board memory: Save polling rate, keybinds, and up to five CPIs directly on the mouse

Customizable lighting effects – Create complex lightshows or keep up to date with Discord notifications

