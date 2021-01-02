Mikes Rant Christmas Edition – The Ranty Round-Up!

Well, we’re well into 2021 now, but you may have noticed that over the Christmas period the management at eTeknix kept me well caged in attempting to fill the social media void the season usually presents. Well, this is largely presuming that you were getting more than a little sick and tired of your friends filling your wall up with pictures of Elf’s humorously placed on various objects.

If you did, however, miss any of my Christmas/New Year content, fret ye not! – I’ve included it all below to give you one final excuse to finish off that last mince pie with a little light reading!

Mikes Rant Christmas Edition

So, here we go again, in the order that they were first published. If you did miss any of my Christmas/New Year related content, click on the links below and enjoy!

You can also check out the official eTeknix 2020 Christmas and New Year message via the link here!

Mikes Rant Christmas Edition – See You Next Year!

So, that’s it, Mikes Rant, pending a few little publications throughout the Spring, Summer, and Autumn, is largely done until next year and I hope I’ve helped in bringing you a little entertainment along the way!

On a serious note though, let me close by thanking you for checking in and I look forward to doing this all again in just under 12 months’ time. – Now, (serious time over), give me a break by going to check out Andy on our Twitch channel!