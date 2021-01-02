Mikes Rant Christmas Edition – The Ranty Round-Up!

/ 4 hours ago
mikes rant christmas 2020 size adjust

Well, we’re well into 2021 now, but you may have noticed that over the Christmas period the management at eTeknix kept me well caged in attempting to fill the social media void the season usually presents. Well, this is largely presuming that you were getting more than a little sick and tired of your friends filling your wall up with pictures of Elf’s humorously placed on various objects.

If you did, however, miss any of my Christmas/New Year content, fret ye not! – I’ve included it all below to give you one final excuse to finish off that last mince pie with a little light reading!

Mikes Rant Christmas Edition - The Ranty Round-Up! 1

Mikes Rant Christmas Edition

So, here we go again, in the order that they were first published. If you did miss any of my Christmas/New Year related content, click on the links below and enjoy!

You can also check out the official eTeknix 2020 Christmas and New Year message via the link here!

2021 new year resolutions

Mikes Rant Christmas Edition – See You Next Year!

So, that’s it, Mikes Rant, pending a few little publications throughout the Spring, Summer, and Autumn, is largely done until next year and I hope I’ve helped in bringing you a little entertainment along the way!

On a serious note though, let me close by thanking you for checking in and I look forward to doing this all again in just under 12 months’ time. – Now, (serious time over), give me a break by going to check out Andy on our Twitch channel!

mikes rant christmas edition
Topics: , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.
eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS Discord Patreon TikTok Twitch

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

  • Poll

    AMD X570 or Intel Z390?

    View Results

  • Archives


Send this to a friend