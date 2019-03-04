MIT Reveal Latest Cheetah Robot ‘Backflip’ Upgrade

MIT Reveal Cheetah Backflip Upgrade

We have regularly been keeping up to date with the latest developments that MIT’s ‘Cheetah’ robot has made. For example, last November the team behind the design revealed how their robotic ‘dog-like’ creature was able to make impressive vertical jumps and also be surprisingly resilient with its balance. Particularly when it was kicked or climbing stairs littered with debris.

In the latest video, however, the team has revealed something of a world first. The ‘Cheetah’ is now capable of performing a backflip.

How It That A ‘World First’?

Ok, so there have been plenty of robotic designs that have successfully pulled off a backflip. This is, however, the first time that a 4-legged (with articulate motion) has been successfully able to consistently do it and land without falling over. In other words, this isn’t one of those ‘yapping dog’ toys you see being sold.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Research

While the design is clearly impressive, you shouldn’t be fooled into thinking you could ever buy one. The ‘Cheetah’ is very firmly a research project under the careful remit of MIT. As such, it is designed more to see what is possible rather than having any potential ‘retail’ release at the end of it.

It is, however, remarkable what they have achieved so far and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for the project! Hopefully, not jumping robot dogs backflipping the human race into extinction!

What do you think? Can you do a backflip? – Let us know in the comments!