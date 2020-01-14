Modders Find and Recover Another Lost Bloodborne Boss

It has been nearly 5 years now since Bloodborne launched for the PS4 and I think it’s fair to say that the game is considered by many to be one of the best exclusives available on the console. Despite me being a huge fan of the Dark Souls series, however, I’ve personally always struggled to really get into it. Not, however, for the lack of trying!

Who knows, maybe I’m just not suited for it. I can, however, see why so many people do like it a hell of a lot.

Over the last few years, and as if often the case with such popular titles, we’ve seen modders digging into the code to try and see what developer FromSoftware effectively left on the gaming cutting room floor. For example, a couple of years ago someone found masses of unused material from the game.

Well, following a release of a video on the ‘Foxy Hooligans‘ YouTube channel, a deleted boss fight from the game has now been recovered. And, as you can see in the video below, it has not only been reinserted into the game, but it also works surprisingly well!

A Deleted Bloodborne Boss has been Resurrected!

The Loran Cleric boss, as he is known, initially looks very similar to his standard counterpart. In fact, this may be the very reason why he was deleted from the game.

If you are not aware, FromSoftware received a lot of criticism from fans after the release of Dark Souls 2. Namely, for the effective ‘recycling’ of boss battles. How bad was it? Well, in the Scholar version; you fight the ‘Pursuer’ around 6 times, the ‘Covetous Demon’ twice and 3 different iterations of the ‘Smelter Demon’. As such, they might’ve been keen to avoid such comparisons in Bloodborne.

Unlike the standard Cleric boss, however, this one really takes fire attacks to a much more dangerous level.

Surprisingly Well Developed

Based on the video, it does seem that the Loran Cleric was well into development before ultimately being removed from the game. For example, his AI seems to work unusually well. In fact, the only limitation he seems to have is that he remains stuck in the middle of the room.

Now, you might at this point be wondering if you can leap in and try him out yourself? Well, the answer to that is (probably) no. Accessing the boss requires the use of a jailbroken PS4 and, in addition, utilization of the DSTools modding kit. It is, however, still pretty cool to see that even 5 years on, Bloodborne still has a few secrets left to reveal!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!