Modern Warfare Requirements Revealed – Needs 175GB of HDD
Peter Donnell / 6 hours ago
This morning we reported on the system requirements of Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC. It’s a pretty easy game to run too by the looks of things. However, now we have the mighty Call of Duty Modern Warfare requirements. Admittedly, it’s still fairly modest so far. However, it is clearly a bit more demanding than Red Dead Redemption 2.
Call of Duty Modern Warfare
You’ll want at least a GTX 1650 or AMD 7950 for the minimum. However, you can bet that’s 720p 30 Hz, as that seems to be what minimum is these days rather than 1080p 60. However, 1080p 60 is likely their recommended, but I’m guessing. Why don’t developers tell us the performance target, why? WHY!?
Either way, you’ll want a more powerful RX 580 orr a GTX 1660 for recommended specifications. Plus any half-decent quad-core CPU, but that’s pretty much to be expected really.
HDD Space
What does take the wind out of your sails is the HDD space. It’ll eat up 175 GB and I bet more once you add 4K textures, DLC, patches, etc. Keep up to 200-250 GB free in my opinion. Lucky for us SSD prices are stupidly cheap at the moment, right?
Call of Duty Modern Warfare PC Requirements
Minimum Requirements
- Operating System: Windows® 7 64-bit (SP1) or Windows® 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel® Core™ i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300
- Video: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 670 / NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon™ HD 7950 – DirectX 12.0 compatible system
- Memory: 8GB RAM
- Storage: 175 GB available hard drive space
- Internet: Broadband Internet connection
Recommended Requirements
- Operating System:Windows® 10 64-bit latest update
- Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen™ R5 1600X
- Video: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 970 / NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1660 or AMD Radeon™ R9 390 / AMD Radeon™ RX 580 – DirectX 12.0 compatible system
- Memory: 12 GB RAM
- Storage: 175 GB available hard drive space
- Internet: Broadband Internet connection