Modern Warfare Requirements Revealed – Needs 175GB of HDD

This morning we reported on the system requirements of Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC. It’s a pretty easy game to run too by the looks of things. However, now we have the mighty Call of Duty Modern Warfare requirements. Admittedly, it’s still fairly modest so far. However, it is clearly a bit more demanding than Red Dead Redemption 2.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare

You’ll want at least a GTX 1650 or AMD 7950 for the minimum. However, you can bet that’s 720p 30 Hz, as that seems to be what minimum is these days rather than 1080p 60. However, 1080p 60 is likely their recommended, but I’m guessing. Why don’t developers tell us the performance target, why? WHY!?

Either way, you’ll want a more powerful RX 580 orr a GTX 1660 for recommended specifications. Plus any half-decent quad-core CPU, but that’s pretty much to be expected really.

HDD Space

What does take the wind out of your sails is the HDD space. It’ll eat up 175 GB and I bet more once you add 4K textures, DLC, patches, etc. Keep up to 200-250 GB free in my opinion. Lucky for us SSD prices are stupidly cheap at the moment, right?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare PC Requirements

Minimum Requirements

Operating System: Windows® 7 64-bit (SP1) or Windows® 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel® Core™ i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300

Video: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 670 / NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon™ HD 7950 – DirectX 12.0 compatible system

Memory: 8GB RAM

Storage: 175 GB available hard drive space

Internet: Broadband Internet connection

Recommended Requirements