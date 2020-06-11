Modern Warfare Season 4 Kicks Off With Another Huge Update

Despite some posturing last week that the release of Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season 4 had been delayed indefinitely due to the current racial situation in America (and around the world), it seems that (at least for Activision) a week was apparently enough as the update has now been officially launched.

So, while there is a lot of new content to digest from it, there is a pretty major problem. What is it I hear you ask? Well, any fans of the franchise probably already suspected that this was coming, but the update comes with yet another colossally huge download!

Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season 4

Update downloads for Call of Duty Modern Warfare have, over more recent months, become a major problems for fans of the game. Simply because, with this new Season 4 release, this one individual game now takes up over 200GB of storage. So, just how big is this new update? Well, it depends on which platform you play it on.

PC – 45GB

PS4 – 32GB

Xbox One – 44GB

It seems, however, that for Xbox owners, the problem may be substantially greater than this as following numerous Twitter posts, many users are citing that the download size is as high as 84GB. While no reason for this has been given, you got to have some sympathy for the Microsoft crowd here!

Me waiting for MW Season 4 update: 😓



Finds out its 84 GB: pic.twitter.com/SqE3aCH8xX — (siege)zxs🍥 (@zxsknowsbest) June 11, 2020

File Size Problems

Owning this game myself, I have it installed solely on a 256GB SSD and, with this patch, it’s about at the limit now. I’m likely just one more major update away from having to re-install this on another drive! While Activision has acknowledged that the game size is ever increasing, the chances are that if you too are in this situation (and are running out of super-fast storage options) you will almost certainly (sooner or later) have to do some moving!

One can only hope that, sooner or later, Activision is going to start giving us some better options for the amount of memory this game requires. Perhaps a good start would be them actually bothering to compress some of the texture files! For now, however, while Call of Duty Modern Warfare is a fantastic game, it’s turning into something of a colossal blob!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!