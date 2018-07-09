Monster Hunter World PC System Requirements Announced

Monster Hunter World Heading to PC on August 9

CAPCOM has announced that the PC port of Monster Hunter World is finally arriving on August 9. The good news is that this is actually a month earlier than expected. Early rumours were pointing to a September/October release.

Unfortunately for PC gamers, game producer Ryozo Tsujimoto states that graphics-wise, the game is going to have visual parity with the PS4 console on launch. That means no advantages for superior PC hardware users. However, this does not rule out that a future patch will be able to provide some improvements.

Pre-orders are now available via Steam. Users can also expect to receive the following bonuses by doing so:

Origin Armor Set: The Origin Set armor is a nostalgic must-have for series fans. This full armor set (head, chest, arms, waist, and legs) comes with enough defense to carry you through the early quests, and also features plenty of skills useful for gathering.

Fair Wind Charm: The Fair Wind charm carries a skill that increases your attack power, and one that adds a chance of reducing the damage you take. The charm also has a nice visual impact, as equipping it will add a glowing aura effect to your left arm!

Can My PC Run Monster Hunter World?

As for the specific hardware requirements, users can use the guide below:

MINIMUM

OS: Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64 bit required)

Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64 bit required) Processor: Intel Core i5-4460, 3.20GHz, or AMD FX-6300 above

Intel Core i5-4460, 3.20GHz, or AMD FX-6300 above Memory: 8GB RAM

8GB RAM Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760, or AMD Radeon R7 260x (2GB VRAM and above)

Nvidia GeForce GTX 760, or AMD Radeon R7 260x (2GB VRAM and above) DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 20GB available space

20GB available space Sound card: DirectSound compatible ( DirectX 9.0c or higher)

DirectSound compatible ( DirectX 9.0c or higher) Additional notes: Mouse, keyboard and game pads (both DirectInput and XInput) are supported. 30FPS at 1080p on LOW graphics settings.

RECOMMENDED