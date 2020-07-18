More Intel Core i9-10850K Listings Confirm Expected Price

With the release of the Intel Core-i9-10850K processor expected before the end of this month, yesterday we saw our first indication as to how much this new processor would likely cost. Well, in a report via Videocardz, just in case you wanted further confirmation of this, two further retailers have listed this CPU on their websites with both indicating a very similar price tag.

Intel Core i9-10850K

Based on the two listings, we can see that a UK based supplier has it available for £459.79 whereas the other (from Europe) has it for €472.76. Now, of course, being separate retailers, prices will vary depending on their own individual profit margins and tax rates. Based on all of this information combined, however, it does seem fairly certain that we can expect the Intel Core i9-10850K to cost:

UK – Circa £450-£465

USA – Circa $450-$475

Europe – Circa €460-€480

While the full-specifications nor release date are cited in these listings, a closer look might at least give us something of an indication towards the latter.

What Do We Think?

Based on all the information we now have, it seems more than likely that, in direct comparison, the Intel Core i9-10850K will retail for about £50 less than the current i9-10900K. A fairly decent price gap that would make this slightly (comparatively) watered-down processor a very tempting proposition for consumers.

Based on the pre-order date listed by one of the retailers, however, it seems pretty clear that we likely have around 2-4 weeks to wait before we know for certain exactly what this new processor will truly represent!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!