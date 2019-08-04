Mortal Kombat Film Scriptwriter Wants To Emulate Deadpool

Earlier this year it was confirmed that a brand new film based on the Mortal Kombat gaming franchise was in production. It was, admittedly, a completely unexpected announcement. Particularly given how the last instalment (the sequel to the 1995 ‘classic’) was absolutely dire on every conceivable level.

If you do have concerns over how this new films will turn-out, however, there is more than a little to get encouraged about. Firstly, it has been confirmed that they are fully aiming for an R-rating. Guts, violence and, of course, fatalities are all on the menu here!

On a similar theme, however, in a report via PCGamesN, Greg Russo, the scriptwriter for the upcoming Mortal Kombat film, has said that he really wants to try and tap into the ethos created in the Deadpool movies.

Scriptwriter Wants Mortal Kombat to be Like Deadpool

Speaking at an interview, Greg Russo has said that he believes that the correct angle to approach the film’s violence is from the ‘fun’ aspect so effectively achieved in Deadpool.

“Mortal Kombat‘s always been very tongue-in-cheek in how it approaches. Whether it’s kind of over the top violence, or just kind of some of the insane story ideas that they come up with. I mean, there’s always been this kind of fun nature to it. Deadpool popped up and we’re like, we really like the tone of that. It’s got some great humor in there. But if you kind of take the humor out of it, it’s got real characters. Like really emotional stakes behind what the characters are going through.”

What Do We Think?

The short version is that if this is the road they are choosing to take, they have to get it right. Mortal Kombat Annihilation (the most recent live-action adaptation) went for a more comedic approach (deliberately or not) and failed miserably.

This approach can work, but they have to get the balance right. I mean, call me crazy, but the 1995 film worked because it attempted to inject a little drama.

With it not expected to hit cinemas until at least late 2021, however, they have plenty of time to try and get this right. I do, however, genuinely hope that they manage to crack this!

What do you think? Are you excited for the new Mortal Kombat film? Do you think this is the right approach to take? – Let us know in the comments!