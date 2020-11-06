Mountain Everest Max Keyboard Review – The Greatest Mechanical Ever!
Peter Donnell / 3 mins ago
When it comes to picking a flagship and feature-packed mechanical keyboard, you’ll find it’s both pretty easy to empty your wallet and, more so, you won’t be short of choices either. All the big names have something worthy, but for the most part, a lot of them are actually pretty similar. Mountain may be a fairly new brand, but many of us in the industry know the people who formed this team, and they’re coming armed with rich industry experience and a passion for enthusiast-grade hardware for gamers and beyond. With that in mind, we’ve been itching to get our hands on the truly next-gen Everest Max keyboard. If there’s a keyboard with more features, I haven’t seen it yet!
Mountain Everest Max Keyboard
Mountain has three versions of this keyboard. The Everest Core Barebone, a PCB, and chassis that you can build upon yourself. Then there’s the Core, which comes with the TKL body, keys, RGB, and that’s ready to rock. Then you have the king of the hill… erm, Mountain, the Everest Max which comes with all the add-on hardware. You get the keyboard, a smart-watch style round display with jog wheel and media buttons, a detachable number pad with four display keys, detachable wrist rest, and so much more. So, for all that tech, it’s obviously going to be quite expensive, but not as expensive as you might think!
Features
- Modular Mechanical Keyboard
- Media Dock with Display Dial
- Removable/Movable Number Pad
- Customisable Display Keys
- Fully Hot-Swappable Mechanical Switches
- Base Camp Software Suite
- Full RGB Lighting
What Mountain Had to Say
“Everest Max is the last word in mechanical keyboards with modularity and customization unlike any other. The Numpad can be attached to either the right or the left side of your Everest Keyboard, while the Media Dock enjoys its view from the top of the world on the left or right top side, and the magnetic Palm Rest sees you through longer sessions offering extra cushioning comfort.” – Everest