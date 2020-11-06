Mountain Everest Max Keyboard Review – The Greatest Mechanical Ever!

When it comes to picking a flagship and feature-packed mechanical keyboard, you’ll find it’s both pretty easy to empty your wallet and, more so, you won’t be short of choices either. All the big names have something worthy, but for the most part, a lot of them are actually pretty similar. Mountain may be a fairly new brand, but many of us in the industry know the people who formed this team, and they’re coming armed with rich industry experience and a passion for enthusiast-grade hardware for gamers and beyond. With that in mind, we’ve been itching to get our hands on the truly next-gen Everest Max keyboard. If there’s a keyboard with more features, I haven’t seen it yet!

Mountain Everest Max Keyboard

Mountain has three versions of this keyboard. The Everest Core Barebone, a PCB, and chassis that you can build upon yourself. Then there’s the Core, which comes with the TKL body, keys, RGB, and that’s ready to rock. Then you have the king of the hill… erm, Mountain, the Everest Max which comes with all the add-on hardware. You get the keyboard, a smart-watch style round display with jog wheel and media buttons, a detachable number pad with four display keys, detachable wrist rest, and so much more. So, for all that tech, it’s obviously going to be quite expensive, but not as expensive as you might think!

Features

Modular Mechanical Keyboard

Media Dock with Display Dial

Removable/Movable Number Pad

Customisable Display Keys

Fully Hot-Swappable Mechanical Switches

Base Camp Software Suite

Full RGB Lighting

What Mountain Had to Say