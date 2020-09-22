Mountain Makalu 67 Gaming Mouse Review

Tired of that slow-moving, heavy, low DPI gaming mouse you’re using? Then have Mountain got the solution for you! The new ultra-lightweight Makalu 67 gaming mouse is here at last! The gaming market is extremely competitive, so much so that it’s actually pretty hard to find a bad gaming mouse from the major brands these days. Mountain are fairly new to the game, but they’re coming out swinging with an impressive range of enthusiast hardware.

Mountain Makalu 67 Gaming Mouse

Hardware is key to the Makalu, as it comes equipped with the fantastic PixArt PWM3370 sensor. The sensor can track at an impressive 19000 DPI and cover an impressive 400 IPS with just a 0.5% error rate, more than meeting the demands of even the most enthusiastic eSports teams. Of course, throw in braided cables, Omron 50M switches and their unique ribcage design, and it’s shaping up to be quite an impressive mouse. Most impressively, the rib cage makes it extremely strong, but also incredibly light at just 67g! You’ll need to put a book on top of it to stop it from floating away!

Features

67g light-weight ergonomic design

PixArt PMW3370 sensor 19000 DPI 1-2 mm lift-off-distance 0.5% error rate 400 IPS

OMRON 50M switches

Unique ribcage design for ultimate stability

Mountain Lifeline cable – “The last stop before wireless”

100% PTFE feet

Base Camp software for ultimate customization

What Mountain Had to Say

“With only 67g of weight, Makalu 67 offers a mid-to-large sized gaming mouse at the weight level of much smaller gaming mice, building upon a unique rib cage design that trims unnecessary weight while offering a rigid structure with maximum comfort. This has been achieved without sacrificing structural integrity. Makalu 67 is built to withstand 5kg of force to avoid accidental button actuations by grabbing the body too tightly if things get a little heated.” – Mountain

While the mouse is plug-and-play, you’ll also want their Base Camp software to dive into the deeper settings. Here you’ll be able to adjust the RGB, key bindings, macros and more.