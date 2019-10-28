MSI AM4 BIOS Update With Faster Boot Times & More

The latest BIOS update for AM4 has been rumoured to bring much faster boot times, as well as a wide range of fixes and improvements. Of course, that sounds like great news for AMD users. Thankfully, MSI proved all of this to be true today. Their latest announcement says that this update, Combo PI version 1.0.0.4 Patch B (SMU v46.54), has a massive improvement at all points. There’s the usual bank of debugs and optimization for the previous version. Specifically, optimized system boot up procedure allows users to shorten boot time and speed up the boot process. Compared to previous 1.0.0.3 version, the boot speed entering into BIOS is faster by 20%.

At the moment, the BIOS for X570 motherboards will be ready for users to download and update at the end of October. The updated BIOS version supports Ryzen 5 2400G and Ryzen 3 2200G running in X570 platform. On the other hand, it also supports RAID function including SATA and NVMe based drives for X570 motherboards. MSI is still working hard bringing the update to their 300 and 400 series of motherboards. That update is expected to release some time in November.

More detail information about the Combo PI 1.0.0.4 or newer BIOS update, please check this blog. Find the updates in the “Support” section of your motherboard’s product page on the MSI website.

