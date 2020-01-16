MSI Announces its 5600 XT Gaming X and Mech Graphics Cards

Following AMD confirming one of the worst kept secrets of the latter part of 2019 (namely, the upcoming launch of the 5600 XT), we have already seen a number of manufacturers formally reveal their upcoming designs. For example, only earlier today we saw Gigabyte reveal their range of GPUs.

Well, in clearly not wanting to miss out on the party, MSI has formally confirmed the launch of its Gaming X and Mech 5600 XT designs. Let’s take a look at what we can expect!

MSI 5600 XT Gaming X

The MSI 5600 XT Gaming X does appear, based on the specifications, to be the ‘top-tier’ 5600 XT design from the company. Some of its key features include:

Core/Memory Boost Clock / Game Clock* / Base Clock / Memory Speed Up to 1620 MHz / Up to 1460 MHz / 1235 MHz / 12Gbps

6GB GDDR6

DisplayPort x 3 (v1.4) / HDMI 2.0b x 1

TORX FAN 3.0: Supremely silent Dispersion fan blade: Steeper curved blade accelerating the airflow. Traditional fan blade: Provides steady airflow to massive heat sink below.

RGB Mystic Light Customize colors and LED effects with exclusive MSI software and synchronize the look & feel with other components.

Afterburner Overclocking Utility Wireless control through Android/iOS devices. Predator: In-game video recording.

Dragon Center A consolidated platform that offers all software including MYSTIC LIGHT functionality for your MSI Gaming product.



For further details and specifications, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

MSI 5600 XT Mech

Featuring an arguably more brash aesthetic, the Mech carries a similar twin-fan design to the Gaming X. Being the ‘lesser-tier’ version of the two, however, this one carries a slightly lower boost clock speed of 1600 MHz and no RGB lighting.

Core/Memory Boost Clock / Game Clock* / Base Clock / Memory Speed Up to 1600 MHz / Up to 1420 MHz / 1185 MHz / 12Gbps

6GB GDDR6

DisplayPort x 3 / HDMI x 1

TORX Fan 3.0 Dispersion fan blade: Steep curved blade accelerating the airflow Traditional fan blade: Provides steady airflow to massive heat sink below

Afterburner Overclocking Utility Kombustor: The latest DirectX versions benchmark supporting. Predator: In-game video recording.

AMD Radeon FreeSync™ Synchronizes the display refresh to your Radeon RX Series GPU for the fast, smooth gaming.



For further details and specifications, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What Do We Think?

With both graphics cards expected to start retailing on January 21st, the only remaining question is how these will cost. With AMD placing an MSRP of $299, it’s not uncommon to see AIB partners charge a little higher than this when models finally hit shelves. Of the two, it seems pretty clear that the Gaming X will be the more expensive and probably by a margin of around $20-$30.

In terms of how good these graphics cards perform? Well, unusually, there have been no leaks (as of yet) suggesting just how good (or bad) the 5600 XT will be. With them set to release in just 5 days, however, we don’t have long to wait before we find out!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!