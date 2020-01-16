Gigabyte Reveals its AMD RX 5600 XT Graphics Card Range

With AMD officially confirming the upcoming release of the 5600 XT graphics card at CES 2020, as you might expect, board partners will be looking to announce their designs to (hopefully) attract the business of your next upgrade!

Well, the latest comes courtesy of Gigabyte who has revealed their upcoming 5600 XT designs. Namely, the 5600 XT Gaming OC and the Windforce OC. Let’s check out some of the details!

Gigabyte Radeon RX 5600 XT Gaming OC

“The GIGABYTE Radeon RX 5600 XT GAMING OC 6G is cooled by the WINDFORCE 3X cooling system that comes with triple 90 mm unique blade fans and alternate spinning fans. The thermal cooling solution includes 5 copper heat-pipes that directly touch the GPU so the heat from the GPU will be dissipated rapidly via conductivity effect. With these thermal dissipation methods, GIGABYTE tends to each component’s temperatures for VRAM and MOSFETs at the same time, keeping components at low temperatures during the stable working state and extends the lifespan. The black metal back plate not only strengthens the overall structure but also prevents the PCB from bending or losing parts and gives the external design a more textured look. Moreover, GAMING OC has LOGO lighting on the card side so gamers can synchronize 16.7 million customizable color options and numerous lighting effects with other AORUS devices by clicking on RGB Fusion 2.0. It also allows users to adjust the diversified gaming atmosphere to what they have in mind.”

Gigabyte Radeon RX 5600 XT Windforce OC

“GIGABYTE Radeon RX 5600 XT WINDFORCE OC 6G is the best solution for users who love dual fans. WINDFORCE OC series is equipped with dual 90 mm fans. Which not only embed alternate spinning fans but also unique blade fans to increase the airflow and enhance dissipation. In addition, heat pipes directly touch the GPU and the stylish protection back plate. Made with Ultra-Durable top-grade materials, allow all gamers to enjoy the ultimate gaming experience with extreme and stable performance.”

When Are They Out?

AMD has scheduled the 5600 XT for launch on January 21st. The only real question remaining is how much these graphics cards will cost. Although there is an MSRP of $299, it isn’t uncommon to see AIB designs cost slightly more than this. Based on what Nvidia has been cooking up, however, AMD might like to try and keep this particular range below the $300 mark. The short version is, we’ll have to wait and see!

For more information on these graphics cards, you can check out the official Gigabyte product pages via the link here!

What do you think? Are you interested in getting an AMD 5600 XT? If so, which is (generally) your preferred brand? – Let us know in the comments!