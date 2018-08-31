MSI Announces the Prestige P65 Creator Laptop for Artists

An Elegant MSI Stealth GS65

MSI showed off their new Prestige P65 Creator laptop at IFA 2018. This is notebook essentially has the same body as their slim Stealth GS65 gaming laptop. Except that it has a more muted, mature look to it. Gone is the loud RGB LED lighting and its place is either an entirely white or silver finish aluminium enclosure laptop.

The pearl white paint job is actually going to be a limited edition version. This has gold accents for the MSI logo and the ports. The standard edition instead comes in a fully silver colour, with white as the accent colour instead. The white limited edition is also going to get Thunderbolt 3 support, whereas the standard silver edition will only get a USB3.1 Gen1 Type-C.

The laptop itself measures 358.5 x 247.7 x 17.9mm, and is only 1.88kg in weight. The bezels on the 15.6″ full HD IPS display are also quite thin, although oddly, MSI did not put a touch-screen even though this is for creative types.

What Kind of Hardware is Inside the MSI Prestige P65 Creator?

The laptop uses an Intel Core i7 8th Generation CPU with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 Max-Q or GTX 1050 Ti GPU (GTX 1070 Max-Q for the white LE). There are two DIMM slots for the memory for a maximum of 32GB 2666MHz DDR4. Storage support includes two M.2 slots as well, both supporting PCIe and one supporting SATA.

MSI is also including a free creative productivity pack with each purchase. This includes Magix Movie Edit Pro 2018, PaintShop Pro X9, Fastcut, PC MOver Express, Samplitude Music Studio 2017 and more. The value of these software totals for $400.

How Much is the Prestige P65 Creator?

The P65 Creator notebook will be available in October starting at just 1699 EUR for the GTX 1050Ti Silver model.