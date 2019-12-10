MSI Clutch GM50 RGB Gaming Mouse Review

The gaming market is dominated by amazing products these days. However, MSI has a huge and very loyal fanbase spanning from its many years of hardware releases. They have some of the best graphics cards, motherboards, and even PC cases on the market today. So, it only makes sense that MSI fans (and other people) would want their peripherals to match up with other parts of their system. This isn’t all show and no go though, as the GM50 comes equipped with great components to make it a worthy competitor in today’s gaming market.

MSI GM50

Featuring the fantastic PixArt PMW-3330 Optical Gaming Sensor, we know that the GM50 is already off to a promising start. Of course, throw in the 20 million click rated Omron switches, a boot full of RGB lighting, and some good ergonomics; what else could we possibly ask for than that!? Well, let’s take a dive and find out what it’s like to use in the real world.

Features

PixArt PMW-3330 optical gaming sensor

Lightweight and ergonomic design

Choose from millions of colours with Gaming Center

Fine-tune detailed settings with Gaming Center

Special OMRON switches rated for 20 million clicks

Specifications

For further details, you can refer to the official MSI GM50 product page here.

What MSI Had to Say

“Born for FPS gamers. Perfect for rapid movements and clicks thanks to the lightweight design and highly durable gaming switches rated for 20 million clicks.” – MSI

Product Trailer