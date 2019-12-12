MSI Confirms its AMD Radeon 5500 (and XT) GPU Releases

With the AMD Radeon 5500 (and XT) graphics cards set for an official reveal today, it seems that someone, somewhere, may have gotten a little overzealous in regards to what MSI has to offer.

In a report via Videocardz, full details on their upcoming Mech and Gaming X range of graphics cards have leaked online. This includes their detailed specifications that, by proxy, give us our first big look into what we can expect.

MSI AMD Radeon 5500 (XT) Mech and Gaming X Graphics Cards

MSI is a popular (if not one of the most popular) brands in terms of PC components. As such, with the launch of the AMD 5500 (and XT) cards later today, many people will be curious to see what they have to offer from the range.

Well, as you can see in the images, the cards look more than a little impressive and, indeed, seem to confirm those that leaked earlier this week. With both the Mech and Gaming X offering similar specifications (in comparative releases) it will be interesting to see which model consumers opt for. Personally, I like the Mech (pictured above) over the Gaming X (below).

What Does MSI Have to Say?

“These NAVI-powered GAMING cards feature the new MSI exclusive Innovative Power Allocation Technology. This technology ensures that the card will draw its power from the power supply rather than the PCIe slot on the motherboard. Resulting in a cleaner power signal and preventing any issues with the motherboard. As the leader of cooling among all graphics cards, we know that the most challenging part of producing a graphics card is perfectly balancing both heat and noise when cooling a high-performance GPU. This is where MSI has focused its efforts on the GAMING series for the past years. And the MSI Radeon™ RX 5500 XT GAMING series deliver on this promise.”

Specifications

Although the MSI website has not yet formally been updated to announce the cards, you can check out the specifications of their planned range below.

What Do We Think?

Although MSI (or a rather overjealous recipient of the press release) may have broken ranks early with this news, we have a lot more planned for later today. Who knows, maybe even a review and video. Our lips, for the moment, are sealed.

Be sure to keep checking our website and social media, however, because when these officially launch, we’ll have the hottest news ready and waiting for you! For the moment, however, these MSI details should be enough to keep you going.

What do you think? Will your next graphics card be an MSI design? Do you prefer the Mech or Gaming X graphics card? – Let us know in the comments!