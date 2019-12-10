MSI Radeon 5500 XT Mech and Gaming X GPU Images Leak

All going well, AMD and its AIB partners will release their latest graphics cards, the 5500 (and XT) on December 12th. As you might expect, however, such release dates rarely stop a few things leaking out a little bit early.

So, what have we got this time? Well, the latest leak comes courtesy of Videocardz who have found images of both the upcoming MSI Mech and Gaming X graphics cards from the Radeon 5500 XT range. Let’s take a look to see what we can find out about them?

MSI Gaming X & Mech

Both of the designs featured here have 1408 stream processors and are both of the 8GB VRAM variety. There will (not just from MSI, but from most manufacturers) also be 4GB models available, presumably at a lower price.

At the time of writing, however, while the clock speed of the ‘Mech’ graphics card isn’t yet known, we can confirm that the Gaming X will run at 1905 MHz. A figure which, for a graphics card looking towards the ‘budget-friendly’ end of the scale is more than a little impressive.

What Do We Think?

Out of the two, the Mech is arguably the far nicer design. Albeit, there is a matter of curiosity as to whether MSI will solely release 5500/XT dual-fan models. Why? Well, prior leaks from ASRock and Gigabyte show that while the former is also taking on the dual-fan approach, Gigabyte is going to release a triple-fan version.

Any way you look at it though, with just days to go until the launch, we could very well be looking at the new King of budget gaming graphics.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!