MSI GTX 1660 SUPER Gaming X Review

1. Introduction 2. A Closer Look 3. How We Test 4. Synthetic Benchmarks 5. Shadow of the Tomb Raider 6. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided 7. Ghost Recon: Wildlands 8. Battlefield V 9. Metro Exodus 10. Far Cry New Dawn 11. The Division 2 12. Borderlands 3 13. Ghost Recon: Breakpoint 14. Power, Temperatures and Acoustics 15. Overclocking 16. Final Thoughts 17. View All Pages

The Nvidia GTX 1660 SUPER cards are here at last, and few come as high-end as the MSI Gaming X model. It may be a more affordable card, but even then there is still room for more affordable and more premium models. With the award-winning Twin Frozr 7 cooler, this card should be able to run harder, faster, and cooler than many of its rivals. We certainly intend to find out if that is the case.

MSI GTX 1660 Super Gaming X

Earlier this year, we put the MSI GTX 1660 Gaming X thought its paces, and it was a very competitive and affordable graphics card. However, now the SUPER version is here! It’s basically the same chipset, honestly, no changes there. However, rather than GDDR5 it now features the much faster GDDR6 memory, which should give it a nice performance boost, especially at higher resolutions. So faster memory and a bigger cooler, will that be enough to make this the new king of budget gaming cards? We certainly hope so.

Features

TU116-300 Chipset

1408 Cores

88 TMUs

48 ROPs

6GB GDDR6 Memory

192-bit bus

12nm FinFET Process

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.