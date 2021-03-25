MSI Hints that GPU Prices Are Going to Go Up (Even More!)

Unless you’ve been hiding underneath a rock, and quite frankly, given everything that’s gone on over the last year, we wouldn’t blame you, you’re undoubtedly aware that despite both Nvidia and AMD launching new graphics cards late last year, it’s been more than a little difficult actually getting hold of one. Well, for a reasonable price at any rate!

Not only is stock down, but prices are undoubtedly up. As such, there’s more than a few frustrated consumers out there desperately seeking a graphical upgrade and, quite frankly, are finding nothing to suit their needs or budget.

Well, in something that will undoubtedly not help matters any further, following a report via TechPowerUp, MSI has just dropped a pretty solid hint that they intend to put their own GPU prices up quite significantly in the very near future!

MSI Hint a GPU Price Increase

Citing various difficulties seen not just at MSI but in the industry as a whole, speaking at an investor meeting MSI Chairman Joseph Hsu strongly suggested that their graphics card prices are simply going to have to increase. While no specific figures or percentages were given, the overall suggestion is that this will be an increase felt by consumers!

It should be noted though that while it’s very easy to point ire at MSI for making this decision, it isn’t entirely their fault!

There’s More Going on Here than Potentially Meets the Eye

As noted by Andy in the video above, there are a lot of factors currently placing a significant strain on the tech market as a whole. Even in addition to what he mentions (which I thoroughly recommend you click play and check out), we’ve already seen indications that VRAM prices are rising, and more so, possibly just fundamental independent QA test costs are also likely going up as well.

Put simply, MSI can’t sell graphics cards at anything even potentially resembling a loss for the company and, as mad it sounds, based on current MSRP’s, it isn’t an exaggeration to say they may possibly be getting a little closer to that point than comfort can allow.

So no, it’s not good news, but hopefully towards the end of this year, some kind of normality will be allowed to resume!

