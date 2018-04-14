MSI Introduces AMD X470 Motherboard Lineup

MSI Motherboards Ready for Next-Gen Ryzen

The second generation AMD Ryzen processors are arriving soon on April 19. With it come new chipsets which enable new features such as XFR2 and Precision Boost 2. Furthermore, the new chipset brings Store MI SSD acceleration A-XMP support. However, unlike Intel’s new chipsets, AMD’s AM4 socket is backwards and forwards compatible. Which means existing users can still use these new CPUs, albeit without the new features. As one of the leading motherboard manufacturers in the world, MSI is announcing their new line of X470 mainboards for these new Ryzen CPUs. Five new models will be available soon, including: X470 GAMING M7 AC, X470 GAMING PRO CARBON AC, X470 GAMING PRO CARBON, X470 GAMING PLUS and X470 GAMING PRO.

What Features Does the MSI X470 GAMING M7 AC Have?

At the top of MSI’s stack is the X470 GAMING M7 AC. It is an ATX motherboard featuring dual M.2 shield FROZR heatsink. This enables uncompromised and unthrottled M.2 PCIe x4 performance through thermal management. This board also has the most robust VRM design out of all of MSI’s X470 announcements, and come with extra overclocking features. This includes additional 8-pin CPU power, on-board buttons and a digital LED readout. Obviously, it also has RGB LED embedded on-board, as well as via RGB LED headers for accessories. MSI calls this Mystic Light and Mystic Light Extension. It enables 17 LED effects across millions of colour options. Plus, it is controllable via smartphone, tablet or Windows PC. It can also be synchronized with other Mystic Light compatible components such as Steelseries or MSI keyboards, mice, etc.

What Features Does the X470 GAMING PRO CARBON AC Have?

The Gaming PRO Carbon is also a feature packed baord, sharing many features with the M7 AC. It is also available in a non-AC version, which excludes the built-in 802.11ac Wi-Fi. Like the Gaming M7 AC, it has USB 3.1 Gen 2, although it lacks the on-board front panel header option (just on the rear IO). It also has a heatsink on the M.2 slot, but only on one of them instead of both. Although it has more on-board RGB LED than the Gaming M7 AC. The chipset and VRM heatsinks have built-in RGB LED, as well as the right side PCB edge. Like the M7 AC, it also has an additional 8-pin CPU power, although it lacks the on-board buttons and digital LED readout.

What About the Other X470 Motherboards?

The X470 Plus and X470 Gaming Pro motherboards are MSI’s mainstream X470 offerings. Although they lack some of the extras that the higher-end MSI boards have, they offer plenty for a mainstream motherboard offering. THey even come with an extra 4-pin CPU power for feeding overclocks. They also bring essentials such as dual M.2 slots, USB 3.1 Gen2, and extra performance enhancements in the form of DDR4 boost circuit design.

For more information, visit MSI’s X470 motherboard product page at: https://www.msi.com/Promotion/amd4-x470-motherboard