MSI Launches its SUPRIM Line of Graphics Cards

MSI has today proudly introduced the SUPRIM, a new graphics card series design built upon decades of circuit engineering and cooling development. A prestigious concept turns into reality with high-quality materials and meticulous engineering that can be seen, felt, and experienced. A focus on the user experience is reflected in the details, with examples such as a dedicated heatsink for the memory modules and dual BIOS being set to Silent Mode out of the box.

MSI SUPRIM Graphics Cards

At its foundation, the circuit board continues MSI’s legacy of high-performance design with hardened circuits, premium components, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics processor that powers immersive gaming adventures and demanding content creation.

The TRI FROZR 2S cooling system keeps temperatures in check to allow the graphics card to sustain tremendous performance. An extensive assembly of TORX FAN 4.0, Airflow Control fins, Core Pipes, and a base plate efficiently absorb and dissipate heat from critical components. The combination of TRI FROZR 2S’s high thermal transfer efficiency and silent optimizations in the fans and heatsink fins allow SUPRIM to be very quiet, if not silent, during operation.

Get more than just a graphics card with a bundled mousepad and support stand for additional reinforcement. Take the experience further with the Dragon Center software suite, with utilities such as Frozr AI Cooling that unifies system fans connected to a compatible MSI motherboard to react to changes in GPU thermal output. Take full control with Afterburner, the most recognized graphics card overclocking software utility in the world.

