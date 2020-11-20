MSI RTX 3080 & RTX 3090 SUPRIM X Graphics Card Review

The Nvidia RTX 3000 series has gotten off to an impressive start, well, at least in regards to the performance we’ve seen it offer, but stock issues still persist. The RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 are the flagship models for the green team, with the RTX 3080 giving gamers everything they could ask for and the RTX 3090 giving a bit more for those who deal with rendering and game development.

When it comes to premium models, you’re not short of options, with ASUS, AORUS, EVGA and more having something special to choose from. However, now MSI has their new flagship model, the SUPRIM X, but how does it stack up against the competition? Especially now that we’ve seen that AMD are a serious competitor with their RX 5800 XT.

MSI RTX 3080 & RTX 3090 SUPRIM X Graphics Card

The MSI Chicken Supreme comes with their latest TRI FROZR 2S cooler design, offering up three massive TORX 4.0 fans, hints of RGB throwing in, and an improved full-metal backplate design. While they’re obviously very different under the hood and in terms of price, I should add that both of the cards I’m reviewing today look identical. Same size, same cooler, same fans, etc. Albeit the 2080 SUPRIM X 10G has 10GB of GDDR6X and the RTX 3090 SUPRIM X 24G has, you guessed it, 24GB of GDDR6X, which is no small part of why it cost so much more.

Features

TRI FROZR 2S Cooler

TORX 4.0 Fans

Addressable RGB lighting

3 x 8-pin PSU headers

Full metal backplate

MSI GeForce RTX 3090 SUPRIM X 24G

10496 Cores

1860 MHz Boost

19.5 Gbps Memory

24GB GDDR6X

384-bit

MSI GeForce RTX 3080 SUPRIM X 10G