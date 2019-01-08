MSI Lightning Z Graphics Card Images Leak Online

MSI Lightning Z

One of the more interesting releases we expect to see at CES 2019 is the MSI Lighting Z. We have already seen leaks surrounding the high-performance graphics card including images of the PCB. In a report via Videocardz, however, images have appeared online showing the full graphics card in all its glory.

If this is anything to go by, this is going to be one impressive performer!

High-Performance

For those of you not familiar with the card, the Lightning Z has been designed to provide an ultra-high level of performance. This is pretty much specifically targeting users who look to push graphics cards to extremes in overclock settings. With its large heat sinks and triple fan design, this, just from the pictures, looks like it can handle it too!

I have to admit, even the styling is rather impressive.

CES 2019

As I write, both Andy and Pete are currently at CES Las Vegas so hopefully, we should be able to bring you some ‘hands on’ news when the graphics card is officially revealed. So remember to keep checking our website and social media for the latest news straight from the showroom floor! For the moment though, these pictures give us more than enough to impress us.

What do you think? Are you impressed with the graphics card? – Let us know in the comments!