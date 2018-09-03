MSI Offers $400 Free Creator Software with Hardware Purchase

Creativity Software for Creativity Hardware

MSI has launched their Prestige and GE series laptops for creative types recently. To celebrate this, they are also running a promotion offering $400 worth of popular creator software with select models. These are some of the top software curated specifically for use with these new Prestige and MSI GE series products. Whether it is for photography, video editing, image design or even music production, this software pack should have you covered.

The software pack includes:

MAGIX Movie Edit Pro Plus 2018

Painter Essential

MAGIX Fastcut

Paintshop Pro X9

MAGIX Samplitude Music Studio 2017

PCmover Express

MAGIX Youcast

This promotion is available worldwide with a few exceptions. Namely, the fact that the PCMover Express promo is not available in Japan. Furthermore, this promotion is not valid with purchases within the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

Which MSI Products are Eligible for this Promotion?

Aside from the recently unveiled Prestige P65 Creator notebook, the PS42 or any GE series MSI laptop with 8th Gen Core i7 or i9 processor is also eligible.

PS42-8RX Laptop

Aegis Ti3 or Aegis 3 Desktop

GE63/73 Laptop

Trident 3 or Trident 3 Arctic Desktop

Infinite X or Infinite A Desktop

P65 Creator

The software claims are done through redemption codes, which are provided by purchasing any of the above product models within the promo period.

This period starts on September 1st, 2018, and will be in effect until December 31st, 2018.

For more information, please visit https://msi.gm/2N4o8Pv