MSI Reveal B450 ‘Out of the Box’ Ryzen 3000 B450 ‘Max’ Range

With the release of the Ryzen 3000 processors, a number of users have been having issues with motherboards. Specifically, that while they may work on the older B350/B450 platform, these motherboards likely do not carry the required drivers in the BIOS. A factor that has led AMD to release ‘free’ BIOS update kits. Earlier this month, however, it was revealed that MSI was planning on releasing an updated version of their older motherboard models with Ryzen 3000 specifically in mind.

Well, following an announcement on their official website, MSI has now formally released their B450 ‘MAX’ range of motherboards.

MSI Release “Max” Ryzen 3000 Motherboards

With four motherboard models releases, these are essentially just an updated version of their older range which has Ryzen 3000 support straight out of the box. There is, however, an added feature to these designs that will make them more than a little attractive to those moving to the AMD platform.

In all of these “MAX” models, MSI has doubled the BIOS memory available. This allows for the retention of their ‘posh’ UEFI platform. Specifically, without having to ‘dumb it down’ to make room for the additional memory required for the Ryzen 3000 releases.

Put simply, the main difference offered in the “MAX” series is a 32mb BIOS. This, compared to the usual industry standard of 16mb.

It Gets Better!

If you were, therefore, looking to get a Ryzen 3000 processor, MSI is offering you a solid starting point with motherboards here. It does, however, get even better.

With these essentially being refreshes, although no prices are confirmed yet, they are expected to be reflective of the current values which are around £80-£100.

These will, therefore, likely represent the most affordable ‘out of the box’ Ryzen 3000 motherboards currently on the market.

What Do We Think?

While refreshing an older motherboard design might sound strange, we think that MSI has really landed onto a great idea here. It’s well known that X570 motherboards are not cheap. In fact, even the most basic model will cost you around £150. Despite the PCIe 4.0 being offered in them, not everyone wants or needs that yet!

If I was looking to make the switch to Ryzen and needed a motherboard, I think this would (at least at the time of writing) be my choice!

You can learn more about the MSI “Max” range via the link here! – Please note that a “MAX” B350 range is also expected in the very near future.

What do you think? Do you think MSI is onto a winner here? – Let us know in the comments!