MSI Rolls Out Z370 BIOS Update for Intel 9000 Processors

New CPUs for Existing MSI Motherboards

When exactly Intel intends to release their 9000 series processors is anybody’s guess. This week alone, there were several rumours and supposed leaks circling around as to when it is arriving. Some point to September, some say October. Intel themselves have not commented yet on their existence officially.

Now, MSI has issued a press release stating a BIOS update for existing Z370 motherboards which provide 9000 series support. Inadvertently confirming its arrival.

This is great news for users looking to upgrade their Coffee Lake CPU into something newer. Although, don’t expect any huge leap as with previous Intel CPU releases. After all, Coffee Lake CPUs still share the same microarchitecture as Skylake CPUs from 2015.

Which BIOS Version Adds the 9000 Series CPU Update Support?

MSI provides the following list, showing support across 15 Z370 chipset models. This includes the flagship Z370 GODLIKE Gaming and Z370 GAMING PRO CARBON AC, as well as the entry level Z370 TOMAHAWK and Z370M MORTAR.

News also points at Intel preparing new Z390 chipset motherboards. In fact, unlike the 9000 series CPU, this one they have confirmed officially.

However, with this update, users who already own a Z370 do not need to buy those to run these new CPUs. That chipset itself only adds USB 3.1 Gen 2 natively and has 802.11ac Wireless + BT MAC. Otherwise, all other features remain the same. It still has 30 HSIO lanes, 24 PCH PCIe 3.0 lanes and three maximum RST PCie storage devices. So unless those are terribly important for you, this BIOS update will save a lot of money.