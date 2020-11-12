MSI RTX Suprim Moves from Rumour to Reality?

We’ve seen a lot of new graphics card rumours kicking around recently, with new cards from both AMD and Nvidia expected within the next few weeks and more beyond that. However, one that really caught our eye was a rumour about the new MSI Suprim series of cards. Now, we’re not sure where this is expected to sit in the MSI range, as they have their Gaming X and their Lightening models. I suspect it’ll either replace lightening or sit somewhere above it, judging by the wording “MSI Game Changer.” I’d like it to be a new flagship world beater, as let’s be honest, MSI could do with a win right about now.

MSI RTX Suprim

We saw a leaked box the other day, but again, these things can be faked, so a pinch of salt had to be taken. However, now MSI are teasing a GPU design on their official Twitter. It’s obscured, but it’s clearly following similar design elements to the one in this leak.

It seems them, MSI is on the cusp of revealing, and no doubt releasing, a new high-end contender. We know from the box leak an RTX 3080 model should be expected. However, we’ve seen rumours of an RTX 3090 variant too, with an expected boost of 1965 MHZ… which is insanely fast.

We’ll update you as this develops. Until then, watch the clip on the tweet below and keep an eye on MSI’s account on the 20th!