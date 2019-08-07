MSI RX 5700 XT EVOKE Graphics Card Teaser Image Leaks

With the release of the custom AMD Radeon 5700 (and XT) graphics cards expected in the coming weeks, we have already seen a number of image leaks showing some of the various manufacturers planned releases. In terms of MSI, we have already seen one of their 5700 (non-XT) models revealed last month.

In a report via TechPowerUp, however, a teaser image has appeared online showing what is said to be an MSI ‘EVOKE’ 5700 XT graphics card.

What Can We Tell About This Graphics Card?

Beyond the fact that it has a gold design? Not much if we’re being honest. It would appear that MSI might be going for a ‘Titan-like’ design with a solid-metal covering plate surrounding the fans.

In regards to the fans themselves, based on the overall specifications of the picture, it would appear that the ‘Evoke’ will feature 3 90mm fans which seems to be the direction taken for the more ‘high-end’ 5700 XT releases.

This MSI RX 5700 (non-XT) Mech Graphics Card image leaked last month.

When Is It Out?

With various releases (and even more models) on the way, it’s hard to actually pin down any specific release dates. As unhelpful as this might sound, it doesn’t appear that the manufacturers are all going to release en-masse on a single date. We’ve heard rumours that some cards may be released on August 10th (with this Evoke model specifically on August 15th), but we are also aware that some may not release until September.

The main talking point, however, is if these cards will provide some competition. Specifically, to the recently released Nvidia 2070 Super which did do much to ‘steal the thunder’ for the reference models. Will they though? Well, we don’t have long to find out!

What do you think? Do you like the design of the ‘Evoke’? – Let us know in the comments!