MSI Vigor GK50 Low-Profile Mechanical Keyboard Review

I’ve reviewed a lot of keyboards over the years, a few of them membrane, but most of them were mechanical. We don’t see many slim models come through the office, and even less so, mechanical and slim together. A lot of our readers are enthusiast gamers, and they tend to favour mechanical keyboards, which are rarely available in a slim format. Now MSI thinks they’ve found the solution, with the slim and mechanical MSI Vigor GK50 Low-Profile gaming keyboard. Using a new custom switch type, it promises MX Blue style clicky switches in a keyboard that stands just 34mm at the thickest part, giving it a pretty slick design.

MSI Vigor GK50 Low-Profile

Their new mechanical switch features the same operation force and tactile force of a full-size switch. However, it has a much shorter pre-travel and total travel distance. This makes it feel more like a hybrid of the MX Speed and MX Blue switches while having the low resistance you would find on an MX Red. That means it’s light, ultra-fast, and still has that affirmative click that gamers love so much.

Of course, a new switch isn’t the only thing MSI is bringing into this battle. The Vigor GK50 comes equipped with a brushed metal finish top panel for added strength and style. Plus with full per-key RGB lighting, custom-designed keycaps, a braided USB cable and more, it’s well equipped to compete with any other high-end gaming keyboard.

Features

Low profile mechanical switches provide speed, accuracy, and endurance

Slim and lightweight design

The ergonomic high-low keycap design reduces strain and pain of hands and wrists

Brushed metal top plate and octagonal-shaped keycaps

Stunning per-key RGB lighting and various effects

Steady Gaming Base provides incredible feedback and anti-slip performance

Fine-tune detail settings with Dragon Center

Specifications

