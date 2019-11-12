MSI Vigor GK50 Low-Profile Mechanical Keyboard Review

/ 3 hours ago

Next Page »

I’ve reviewed a lot of keyboards over the years, a few of them membrane, but most of them were mechanical. We don’t see many slim models come through the office, and even less so, mechanical and slim together. A lot of our readers are enthusiast gamers, and they tend to favour mechanical keyboards, which are rarely available in a slim format. Now MSI thinks they’ve found the solution, with the slim and mechanical MSI Vigor GK50 Low-Profile gaming keyboard. Using a new custom switch type, it promises MX Blue style clicky switches in a keyboard that stands just 34mm at the thickest part, giving it a pretty slick design.

MSI Vigor GK50 Low-Profile

Their new mechanical switch features the same operation force and tactile force of a full-size switch. However, it has a much shorter pre-travel and total travel distance. This makes it feel more like a hybrid of the MX Speed and MX Blue switches while having the low resistance you would find on an MX Red. That means it’s light, ultra-fast, and still has that affirmative click that gamers love so much.

Of course, a new switch isn’t the only thing MSI is bringing into this battle. The Vigor GK50 comes equipped with a brushed metal finish top panel for added strength and style. Plus with full per-key RGB lighting, custom-designed keycaps, a braided USB cable and more, it’s well equipped to compete with any other high-end gaming keyboard.

Features

  • Low profile mechanical switches provide speed, accuracy, and endurance
  • Slim and lightweight design
  • The ergonomic high-low keycap design reduces strain and pain of hands and wrists
  • Brushed metal top plate and octagonal-shaped keycaps
  • Stunning per-key RGB lighting and various effects
  • Steady Gaming Base provides incredible feedback and anti-slip performance
  • Fine-tune detail settings with Dragon Center

Specifications

For in-depth features and specifications, please visit the official MSI Vigor GK50 product page here.

Product Trailer

Please note that the only copy of this I could find was on the MSI Russia YouTube page.

Next Page »

Topics: , , , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

  • Latest Video

  • Features


  • Poll

    AMD or Intel?

    View Results

  • Archives