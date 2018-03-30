MyFitnessPal reports a major data breach

Fitness is something that has always been a high-profile industry. Each year there are hundreds of new diets or apps designed to help us live a more healthy lifestyle. When it comes to online applications though, we are constantly told of data breaches which have revealed our personal information.

Well, its another day and therefore another data breach. This time, fitness app MyFitnessPal has reported a data breach which is thought to have affected around 150 million users.

Another day another data breach

It seems a cliche, but it’s true. Only within the last few days, I have written that TalkTalk has been reported to have major security flaws on their website. Additionally, Ashley Madison, the online dating site for married people is again attempting to rebuild its reputation following the release of customers names.

In a report via SkyNews, the breach at MyFitnessPal is reported to have exposed around 150 million customers worth of data. This includes usernames, passwords, and email addresses. While this sounds again like a crazy lapse of online security, this is just getting far too ridiculously common.

Where will it end?

Playing Devil’s advocate here, there is an online war constantly being waged between websites and hackers attempting to bring them down. These news stories, however, are becoming far too common for my liking. It does make you wonder whether websites and companies will ever be able to get ahead of the curve when it comes to hackers.

If nothing else though, all it generally tends to make me wonder the next company will be. I guess we’ll find out when I write about it tomorrow.

What do you think? Is this a failure in security or are hackers just too good at what they do? – Let us know in the comments!