Neil Gaiman’s Sandman TV Series Heading to Netflix

The Project is DC Entertainment’s “Most Expensive” Yet

Neil Gaiman’s beloved DC/Vertigo comic book series Sandman is finally heading to the screen. According to Hollywood Reporter, Netflix has now signed a deal with Warner Bros to adapt it into an 11-episode TV series. The report is also describing this as “a massive financial” deal and is the “most expensive TV series” from DC Entertainment yet.

Sandman is famous for its use of anthropomorphic personification of various metaphysical entities. Even blending mythology, history and horror into existing DC universe lore. It is also one of the first graphic novels to be in the New York Times best seller list.

Prior to the Netflix signing, there have been multiple failed attempts to bring the series to screen. Warner Bros and New Line originally announced a film adaptation back in 2013. However, that project eventually crumbled by 2016 when the star Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Inception, The Dark Knight Rises) bowed out.

Who is Involved in This Netflix Series?

Series creator Neil Gaiman will serve as Executive Producer for the series. Alongside him is David S. Goyer (Blade, Batman v. Superman), who is also part of the former WB/New Line movie project.

Wonder Woman writer Allan Heinberg is writing and serving as showrunner/producer. Although the premiere episode is written by all three producers.

Interestingly, Warner Bros. opted to cash in on the project and have Netflix distribute it. Rather than put the series on their own DC-exclusive platform along with their DC property originals (which has less viewers). Since parting ways with Marvel, the streaming giant has also been aggressive in seeking out other properties to boost their line up. So the partnership is mutually beneficial.