Netflix Fires Return Shots At Hollywood Elite Over Oscars

Netflix Hits Back At Hollywood Critics

Over the last few years, the popular home streaming service Netflix has been working hard to create a wide range of ‘home-grown’ products. This includes both fantastic films and TV series. There has, however, been much criticism levelled at the streaming service by Hollywood. Specifically, the feeling (supported by many prominent members) that any film produced by the company should be excluded from awards. Specifically, because they don’t (or at least rarely) see a cinematic release.

Last year, for example, Netflix withdrew from the Cannes film festival after people such as Steven Spielberg criticised their participation.

Despite Netflix winning 3 Oscars at last weeks event, however, this hasn’t stopped the criticism over their inclusion continuing. The company has, however, decided to hit back in why they feel they are a perfectly valid medium for film entertainment.

We love cinema. Here are some things we also love: -Access for people who can't always afford, or live in towns without, theaters

-Letting everyone, everywhere enjoy releases at the same time

-Giving filmmakers more ways to share art These things are not mutually exclusive. — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) March 4, 2019

In the Twitter post above, you can see that Netflix has cited many good reasons why they believe their platform is valid. In fairness, regardless of whether you support them or not (or perhaps more accurately have a subscription) they’re points that are hard to argue against.

It is believed that the comments have been made after the Oscars organisation are reportedly set to ‘discuss’ the inclusion of films by online platforms, a move undoubtedly backed by what many would consider the ‘Hollywood elite’. Personally, I have no problem with Netflix being at the Oscars. In fact, I hope the upcoming release of ‘The Irishman’ mops the floors with the event next year.

What do you think? Why do some people have a problem with this? Do you have a problem with Netflix at the Oscars? – Let us know in the comments!