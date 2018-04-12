Netflix Withdraw From Cannes After Participation Criticism

Netflix Formally Withdraws its intention to appear at Cannes

Netflix has over years successfully earned a reputation for producing its own made quality film and TV content. It’s certainly remarkable given its humble beginning just how major a player Netflix is, and can be, in the industry. It seems, however, that not everyone is either pleased about their success or wishes to acknowledge it.

A few weeks ago, we reported how several major players in both Hollywood and the French film industry didn’t want Netflix to appear. Their argument was that the company did not generally conduct theatrical releases (and most specifically in France). As such, many felt that they did not qualify to participate in the competition. The stories emerged just days after director Steven Speilberg suggested that he didn’t believe that their films shouldn’t be eligible for the Oscars.

Well, despite Netflix trying to a find a solution, one hasn’t presented itself. As such, in a report via DigitalTrends, they have officially withdrawn their wish to appear.

What do we think?

Personally, I’m disappointed that Netflix has had to make this decision. To me, it speaks of snobbery within the industry. Just because they don’t have a studio in the Hollywood Hills or feel the need to pay for cinemas releases doesn’t mean that the films it produces are any less valid. If anything, the Irishman, starring Robert De Niro and set for release in 2019, is one the best-looking films currently in production. This, incidentally, just happens to be by Netflix.

I do praise Netflix’s decision to not go begging to Cannes. I do this because I suspect that sooner or later the Cannes Film Festival will be the ones doing the begging.

What do you think about this? Disappointed with the Cannes Film Festival? Do you think it is the correct decision? There are no wrong answers here! – Just let us know in the comments!