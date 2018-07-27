Netflix Renews ‘Altered Carbon’ for a Second Season

Altered Carbon Renewed

Netflix is announcing that they are official renewing the sci-fi series ‘Altered Carbon‘ for a second season. The series is adapted from Richard Morgan’s Altered Carbon sci-fi mystery novel. Altered Carbon takes place in a dystopian world where human personalities are downloadable into new bodies. They call this “resleeving”, and it is essentially a way to cheat death. The main protagonist Takeshi Kovacs (played by Joel Kinnaman) dies and gets into another body at the start of this mystery thriller.

What is New in Season 2?

After solving the mystery of the first season however, Kinnaman is not returning to the series. Instead, acting in the lead role will be Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson in Captain America and The Avengers). It is unclear whether this is going to be Takeshi Kovacs wearing a different sleeve. After all, everything is possible in this reality.

Furthermore, executive producer Logoeta Kalogridis is returning as the show runner. She is notable for her work on Shutter Island, Shutter Island and upcoming Anime film adaptation of Alita: Battle Angel.

Netflix has not confirmed whether any of the other cast members from season 1 is returning. However, Kalogridis has hinted in interviews that Poe (Chris Conner) and Kovacs’ sister Reileen (Dichen Lachman) might return, despite dying in season 1.