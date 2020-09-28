Netflix Releases Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Trailer

The history of Resident Evil film adaptations represents something of a mixed bag. Taking the live-action films, for example, some of them are good, some of them warrant a watch but not much more, and others are just bloody awful! It is known, however, that Netflix recently picked up the rights to start a few projects based on the highly-popular gaming franchise, and following the release of an official trailer, we get our first look at ‘Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness’. A new animated series that’s on the way (hopefully) in the not too distant future!

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness

From what we can ascertain, Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is going to represent a CGI-based ‘anime’ series. In other words, rather than a one-off feature-length presentation, this will likely be a 6-10 episodic release. While it’s a little difficult to ascertain much about the plot from the trailer, we have, however, heard rumors that this series will have a ‘science-fiction’ vibe about it.

In addition, we should note that as far as we are aware, Netflix is still producing a completely separate ‘live-action’ Resident Evil adaption as well!

What Do We Think?

As we noted in the beginning, the Resident Evil ‘film’ history isn’t exactly all peaches and cream. As recently seen with ‘The Witcher’, however, Netflix is entirely capable of making good game to film adaptations. Let’s just hope that this is more akin to that than their abysmally awful ‘Death Note’ release.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Resident Evil films? If so, which one is your favorite? – Let us know in the comments!