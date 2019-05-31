Netflix Set to Raise UK Subscription Prices

Earlier this year, Netflix introduced subscription price increases in America and we were pretty convinced that, sooner or later, these would also be implemented in other countries.

Admittedly, we didn’t expect it to take 6 months, but in a report via The Verge, Netflix has confirmed that similar price increases are set to be applied for UK based customers.

Hardly Surprising

Overlooking the fact that this had already been done in America, the price increase (while probably unwelcome) is hardly unexpected either. Netflix has been pushing really hard with their independent programming. So much, in fact, that the service currently has an exceptionally high-number of what many would consider ‘must see’ programs.

So, how much are the increases?

Standard – £5.99 a month – No Change!

HD – £8.99 – Up from £7.99

Ultra HD – £11.99 – Up from £9.99



While not exactly colossal increases, they may be enough to make more than a people people consider their package tier.

What Do We Think?

Price increases are never good. It isn’t, however, all bad news. For example, those of you on the standard package will see no difference at all. It is, as the expression goes business as usual. Therefore, if you are on a higher tier and the price is just that bit too much now for you to warrant, you can always swap down with the only trade-off being the number of active users (at one time) and picture quality.

So, one last question, when do they happen? Well, any new customer will automatically see these new prices as I write. For those of us on current packages, however, the price increase is set to be implemented in the next couple of weeks.

What do you think? Is the price increase fair? – Let us know in the comments!