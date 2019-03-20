Netgear Nighthawk AX12 Wi-Fi 6 Router Now Available

Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 for up to 10.8Gbps

Netgear unveiled their Nighthawk line of 802.11ax aka Wi-Fi 6 routers several months ago. They started with the Nighthawk AX8 and now the more powerful Nighthawk AX12 is finally available for pre-order.

Wi-Fi 6 is the latest standard, replacing 802.11ac and capable of operating in both 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies. Furthermore, the maximum throughput per band is higher thanks to 1024-QAM modulation. This allows the wireless carrier signal to carry more information. The result is 25% faster performance than the 802.11ac’s 256-QAM modulation.

What Features Does the Nighthawk AX12 Router Have?

The 12-stream, tri-band Nighthawk AX12’s combined bandwidth is 10.8Gbps (1.2 + 4.8 + 4.8Gbps). Which should be comfortable even with simultaneous 4K/8K UHD video streaming while gaming.

Inside, it has a 64-bit 2.2GHz quad-core processor and has eight high-performance antennas hidden underneath the wings.

In the rear it has five Gigabit LAN ports and is capable of 5G/2.5G/1G Multi-Gig Ethernet. It also has two USB 3.0 ports in the rear.

Keeping this router update should be simple even for those who are not knowledgeable about home networks. Simply because Netgear offers free automatic updating as long as you are connected to the internet. This includes not just the software interface but the actual firmware inside gets automatic updates. That means automatic hands-free coverage for security vulnerabilities that may arise as well.

How Much is the Netgear Nighthawk AX12 Router?

It is now available for pre-order for $499, which is only $100 more than the Nighthawk AX8 Wi-Fi 6 router.