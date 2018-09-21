New 2nd Gen Amazon Echo Show Upgrades Screen and Sound

Bigger and Better

Amazon has upgraded their Echo Show touchscreen with a new second gen model. This version features some notable improvements from the original. Namely, a larger 10-inch HD screen and premium speakers with Dolby processing.

As usual, it is Alexa-enabled so users can issue voice commands and initiate calls hands-free. Although, there is currently no official Skype support yet, Amazon promises it will arrive soon. For now, users can contact anyone with an Alexa app, an Echo Spot, or another Echo Show directly.

It can also be used to watch videos with Hulu and Prime video support. It is also possible to set up compatible Zigbee devices without the need for a separate hub. Users can see their front door camera stream with 2-way audio and notifications.

Best of all, there are eight microphones and far-field technology built-in. So users do not need to worry about having to shout over the music blaring to issue commands.

How Much is the 2nd Gen Amazon Echo Show?

This new version will be released on October 11, 2018 and is available in charcoal or sandstone colour for $229 USD each. At the moment, Amazon is offering a $100 discount if you purchase two at the same time.