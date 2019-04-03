New Batch of ROG Strix RTX 2080 Ti Cause EK Waterblock Problems

Compatibility PSA Courtesy of EKWB

Aside from jokes, the start of April seems to also include some serious hardware issue advisories. First, it was Corsair who had to issue a recall for their some of their H100i RGB Platinum SE coolers. Now, Slovenian liquid cooling experts EKWB is warning of an issue with the ASUS ROG Strix 2080 Ti.

Apparently, ASUS has quietly changed a minor aspect of their ROG Strix 2080 Ti production. They have added more glue into the corners of the GPU, and thus is causing problems with the stand offs on some waterblocks. EK’s in particular has a thick stand off so the glue elevates the surface way beyond efficient contact.

How Would I Know if My ROG Strix 2080 Ti is affected?

EKWB says they are currently working on a list of serial numbers of GPUs that were affected by this change. For now, if you take off the heatsink on your ROG Strix 2080 Ti and you can see a thick presence of glue like the photos below, then you are affected.

EKWB suggests removing the four stand-offs to ensure proper contact. According to the company, removing these does not affect the performance of the block whatsoever. So it is a relatively easy fix.