New Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy TV Series Heading to Hulu

Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Douglas Adams’ beloved sci-fi comedy BBC radio broadcast will soon be a television series. The project is under development by ABC Studios and will reportedly stream on Hulu.

According to Deadline, this new adaptation will be a modern retelling of the story. Hitchhiker’s Guide may have started in 1978 as a radio play, but it has since been a successful novel, comic book, video game and more. So it makes sense to vary it a bit from the source material.

Who are the Creative Forces Behind the Adaptation?

Veteran TV producer Carlton Cuse will be the showrunner and he is working with feature writer Jason Fuchs. Cuse is of course, a prolific worker in the TV sphere, having worked on ABC’s Lost, and Amazon’s Jack Ryan. Meanwhile, Fuchs is more notable for his movie credits. Namely Wonder Woman and Ice Age: Continental Drift.

Both Cuse and Fuchs are apparently big fans of the sci-fi series. They will also serve as writers and executive producers.

ABC’s last stab at adapting the property (which Disney owns the rights to) resulted in the 2005 movie adaptation starring Martin Freeman, Stephen Fry, Alan Rickman, Mos Def and Zooey Daschanel.

There are no casting announcements attached to this Hitchhiker’s Guide project yet at this time.