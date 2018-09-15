New Images Released From Upcoming Leisure Suit Larry Game

From 1987 until 1997 the Leisure Suit Larry series was one of the most popular point and click adventure games around. With it’s ‘adult themes’, it was exceptionally popular in tapping into a market of older gamers. Sure, they did have a (rightly deserved) seedy reputation, but that it exactly what the games were going for. They were lewd, crude and more than a little bit funny!

Admittedly (excluding the reboot of the original) what has come since from the franchise has been pretty awful. We were, however, caught completely by surprise when earlier this year, a brand new game was announced for the series. Since then, we’ve had a number of teaser trailers and news from the game. The most recent, however, in a report via DSOGaming, includes 2 brand new screenshots.

When Is It Out?

Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Don’t Dry will release for the PC and MAC on November 7th.

Despite being a big fan of the series, I don’t quite know what to think of this game. It is supposedly acting as a direct sequel to the original and although I largely like what I’ve seen so far, there are things within the game that are more than a little concerning. These include the apparent replacement of the usual voice actor with what can only be described as a bad impersonator and the removal of the ‘4th wall’ narrator.

Don’t get me wrong, this could be great. Something inside me, however, won’t let me get too excited about this. Not yet at least.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!