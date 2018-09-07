New Leisure Suit Larry Game Gets Trailer And Release Date

Leisure Suit Larry was one of the first games to be designed with an ‘adult only’ audience in mind. The series spanning 6 games ran from 1988 until 1997. Since then, things have been a little hit and miss. That is, of course, in no small part due to the sale of Sierra. A sale which led to two horrific games which are best forgotten.

Fortunately, a few years ago, we got to see an official re-release of the original game which had been re-mastered. This was, technically, the 2nd time this had happened as the original game released in VGA and was then re-released in SVGA. If you don’t know what that is, ask your parents!

In a move that surprised everyone though, last May a brand new game in the franchise was announced and following the release of a brand new teaser trailer, we now know when it’s coming!

When Is It Out?

Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Don’t Dry will release for the PC and MAC on November 7th. As a pretty big fan of the franchise, I can’t deny that I am a little intrigued by this, I am, however, equally concerned. If the teaser trailer is anything to go by, they are not looking to retain the services of the original Larry voice actor and have instead employed what I can only describe as a poor impersonator. Additionally, there’s something about the graphical style and gameplay mechanics that just don’t look particularly polished. I don’t mean to sound unkind, but it sort of looks like a game made in flash!

Either way though, in 2 months we can find out for ourselves. If you want my opinion of it right now though, this is either going to be awful or ok. I’m not expecting anything better!

