New Nvidia 456.55 Drivers (Sort Of) Fix 3080 Crash Issues

If you’ve been paying attention to the Nvidia news over the last week, you are probably aware that many owners of the GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card have been reporting ‘crash to desktop’ issues while gaming on the new GPU. While fingers were initially pointed towards the SP-CAP configuration of the capacitors, let’s just say that we here at eTeknix haven’t been entirely convinced by this apparently rash conclusion many have made. I personally believed that it was an issue that could be corrected with a driver update and, specifically in regards to the capacitors, Andy made an exceptionally detailed video about it yesterday which you’re welcome to check out below.

In something that apparently adds weight to this opinion, however, following the release of the latest GeForce 456.55 drivers, many users are now reporting that the crashing issues in games have completely gone. Albeit, not with a few minor caveats!

Nvidia GeForce 456.55 Driver

Starting with the driver update, it largely brings with it three significant aspects. These include, with particular note to the third:

Nvidia Reflex support for Call of Duty Modern Warfare/Warzone

Game Ready Support for Star Wars: Squadrons

Improved stability in certain games on RTX 30 Series GPUs

So, has this driver update completely solved the ‘crashing’ problem? Well, it’s a yes and no answer really. Nvidia’s sub-Reddit is currently full of a lot of optimistic users suggesting that this latest driver release has completely fixed the issue, but it has largely been achieved by reigning in the boost clock speed a little.

A Temporary Fix

Many users are reporting that since the driver update their boost clock speeds have now been moderately limited to between 1950MHz to 2010MHz. Depending clearly on what GPU you have in relation to the reference speeds. While this again seemingly confirms that the instability only occurs around the 2000MHz mark it does give a pretty solid indication that the problem can be potentially resolved through more and continued work on driver updates.

While a minor ‘underclock’ on the GPU performance might sound a bit disappointing, it’s certainly not huge and, perhaps surprisingly, many users are actually reporting much better performance (in terms of FPS) since the update.

So, is it the capacitors? Well, put simply, we doubt it boils down to the current widespread hysteria of ‘cheap or defective parts’. As shown in the video above, Andy definitely isn’t sold on that idea and neither am I! All going well though, with Nvidia and their AIB-partners continuing to look into the situation, we should have a permanent fix, through drivers, in the very near future!

For more information on this latest driver release, you can check out the official Nvidia update website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!