New Resident Evil 2 Mod Removes Mr X Completely!

New Resident Evil 2 Mod Removes Mr X

With it being around 6-weeks now since the Resident Evil 2 remake was released, I’m pretty sure that most of you who were desperate to play this already have. You will have, at the very least, made a start or alternatively have completed many various playthroughs. What about that new free DLC?

There is, however, one factor that practically everyone will agree on. If Mr X is not terrifying, then he is at the very least annoying persistent.

Like Nemesis… But Meaner

Joining the game about half way through the Racoon City Police Station area his relentless chasing of you can be a huge hindrance and add several hours to your task at hand. It isn’t even necessarily easier with Claire as while Mr X does actually get killed off (and not by you) he is introduced into the game far earlier than in Leon’s mode.

Anyway, the point is he’s quite possibly the single most frustrating aspect of the game. The good news is, however, that if you’re finding him completely unmanageable, a new mod has been released to remove him from the game entirely.

Surprisingly… It Works

Despite Mr X forming a very critical part of the game, the mod successfully removes him from the game. While he does still turn up in scheduled events and scenes, he has no murderous intent towards you.

You can download the ‘X No More’ mod via Nexusmods in the link here!

Alternatively, if you’d rather he be replaced with Thomas the Tank Engine, you can learn more about that mod here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!