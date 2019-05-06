New Spider-man Trailer Shows Aftermath of Avengers: Endgame

How Is Spider-man Alive?

Marvel Studios has released the second trailer for Spider-man: Far From Home. This is a sequel to Spider-man: Homecoming and takes place directly after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

With that said, this trailer must not be seen unless you have already watched the latest Avengers movie. In fact, Marvel issues his warning in front of this new Spider-man trailer itself. If you have seen Endgame, then you will know how Spider-man returns from being disintegrated in Infinity War.

As Marvel MCU head honcho Kevin Feige notes, Spider-man: Far From Home is actually the last movie in the current Infinity War saga. It will conclude their “phase 3” plans instead of starting “phase 4”, tying up some lose ends so far.

If you have already seen Avengers and want to watch the trailer, you can see it below:

When Will Spider-man: Far From Home Premiere?

Spider-man: Far From Home will premiere in July 5, 2019.

Most of the cast from Homecoming are returning, including Tom Holland in the title role, Marissa Tomei as Aunt May and Zendaya as MJ. Jake Gyllenhaal will be joining the cast as the enigmatic Mysterio, with appearances of some villains from the previous film.