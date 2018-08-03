New AMD Threadripper Shows Big Changes To The Packaging

New Threadripper Shows Big Changes To The Packaging

When the AMD Threadripper launched last year the packaging for the processor was rather unique. Never before had we seen a processor sold in such an ostentatious presentation. That wasn’t all hype though, upon testing we found that the Threadripper, while not quite on par with Intel’s comparative offerings, was a very strong performer.

With the upcoming release of the 2nd-generation of Threadripper processors though, it seems AMD is going to some different. It is, however, still remarkably eye-catching.

New Packaging

In images released via Videocardz, the new processor packaging is certainly impressive. Gone is the wraparound casing of old. Now, we have a pretty amazingly loosing squared package with a lid on the top. The processor is far more prominent in the new design and you have to love that ‘orange’ firelight highlights to the case.

Comparing the two together, I think the new design looks a lot more exciting. Not, of course, that there was anything wrong with the previous one.

When Is The New Threadripper Out?

Soon, but we don’t quite know when. We have recently seen many of the major motherboard manufacturers reveal their new products for the upcoming range. The best speculation at the moment suggests that the 2nd-generation of AMD Threadripper processors will release at some point in September. Some have said August, but traditionally we have seen motherboards usually come out around a month prior to the release. Therefore, September seems the far better bet.

Rest assured, when they’re out, we’re going to be putting them to the test!

What do you think? Are you excited for the new Threadripper processors? Do you think that AMD will get closer (or possibly exceed) Intel in this new release? – Let us know in the comments!