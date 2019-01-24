Next-Gen Xbox Console Rumoured To Include Ray Tracing

Next-Gen Xbox

If one thing is expected before the end of 2019, it’s that both Microsoft and Sony will formally announce their next-generation consoles. Before you jump down my throat, I did say announce. I only make the key point as with the announcement expected in 2019, a release date wouldn’t be anticipated until at least the latter part of 2020.

Reports are, however, suggesting something very unexpected for the next-gen Xbox console. In a report via DSOGaming, Microsoft is planning to bring real-time ray-tracing technology to the home console market.

I’m A Little Confused

Well, you’re not the only one. Since it has been confirmed that the Xbox (Two?) will feature an AMD designed APU, at present AMD, of course, does not have a ray-tracing capable graphics card. While there are indications that the APU will use AMD’s upcoming Navi architecture, however, even this is not confirmed to have ray-tracing with AMD being rather vague in that they’ll ‘bring ray tracing when they’re ready’.

It May Make Sense

While AMD may not have any current plans to release a ray-tracing application for their graphics cards, that doesn’t mean that they will not in the future. Perhaps 2020? It’s a date that certainly sounds about right! Wouldn’t it be fantastic to see it debut on console?…

Well, no. I think most of us would like to see it available on PC hardware first.

What do you think? Would this push the Xbox if Sony didn’t follow suit? – Let us know in the comments!